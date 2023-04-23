Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) vs. SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) Head-To-Head Survey

SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ – Get Rating) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SITO Mobile and Phreesia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITO Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Phreesia 0 2 11 0 2.85

Phreesia has a consensus price target of $38.07, suggesting a potential upside of 12.64%. Given Phreesia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phreesia is more favorable than SITO Mobile.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A Phreesia -62.71% -52.67% -42.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of SITO Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Phreesia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SITO Mobile and Phreesia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Phreesia $280.91 million 6.42 -$176.15 million ($3.36) -10.06

SITO Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phreesia.

Volatility & Risk

SITO Mobile has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Phreesia beats SITO Mobile on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITO Mobile

SITO Mobile Ltd. engages in the provision of advertising solutions to businesses, advertisers, and brands. It offers Location Based Advertising, which displays advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers, and Mobile Messaging, a platform for building and controlling tailored programs including messaging and customer incentive programs. The company was founded by Anthony G. Macaluso on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). The company was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

