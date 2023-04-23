Peterson Financial Group Inc. Takes $339,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $256.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

