Peterson Financial Group Inc. Sells 618 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.