Peterson Financial Group Inc. Sells 551 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $413.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $439.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $404.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.