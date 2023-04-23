Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 149,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 194,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,466,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 292,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,767 shares of company stock worth $28,443,783 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $162.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

