Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $347,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.42.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.57 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $181.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day moving average of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

