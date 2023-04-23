Peterson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,073 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after buying an additional 3,920,830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252,701 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,172,000 after acquiring an additional 416,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,030,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

