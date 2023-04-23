Peterson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $90.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day moving average is $87.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

