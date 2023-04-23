Peterson Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,633 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.71. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

