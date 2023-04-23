PAX Gold (PAXG) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $537.81 million and $5.88 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $1,983.20 or 0.07214179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About PAX Gold
PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
