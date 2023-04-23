Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Trims Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. The Ensign Group makes up 2.4% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $36,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $3,532,871.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,639,649.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $3,532,871.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,911 shares of company stock worth $6,752,290 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.11. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $100.30.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

