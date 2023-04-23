Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Increases Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares during the quarter. MaxLinear makes up about 3.1% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 1.75% of MaxLinear worth $46,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in MaxLinear by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Insider Activity

MaxLinear Trading Down 1.1 %

In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MXL opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $53.65.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $290.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 11.16%. Equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MaxLinear

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.