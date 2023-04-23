Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $4.92 Million Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 357,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.91% of AngioDynamics worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

ANGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ANGO stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $24.74.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $59,997.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,189 shares in the company, valued at $248,497.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

