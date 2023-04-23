Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $20.06 Million Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 383,900 shares during the quarter. Cohu comprises approximately 1.3% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 1.31% of Cohu worth $20,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,789,000 after purchasing an additional 50,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,049,000 after purchasing an additional 21,908 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cohu by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,716,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,036,000 after purchasing an additional 171,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cohu by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cohu by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,701,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $191.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. Cohu had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COHU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

