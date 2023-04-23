Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.92% of Pitney Bowes worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 135,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $652.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $908.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.48 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 62.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.