Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 20,000 Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1,169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 405,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Health Catalyst Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Articles

