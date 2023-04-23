Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:PSFM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,271 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25.

About Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (PSFM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFM was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

