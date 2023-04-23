Oxen Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $7.32 million and $382,225.63 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,644.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00313916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00012541 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.12 or 0.00571970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00072298 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.00438460 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003606 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,799,405 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.