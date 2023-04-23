Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $125.00 at Bank of America

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.23.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $101.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average is $91.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Owens Corning by 87.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

