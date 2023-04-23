Oppenheimer Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $89.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PYPL. Raymond James cut PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.17.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. PayPal has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 102.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,405,000 after purchasing an additional 742,894 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

