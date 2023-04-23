Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stake Lowered by River Oaks Capital LLC

River Oaks Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Old Second Bancorp accounts for 7.1% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC owned 0.87% of Old Second Bancorp worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 232,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 95,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 16,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $576.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.77 million. Analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

