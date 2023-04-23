Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.84.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at $11,970,091,807.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

