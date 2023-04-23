Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 406 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

FedEx Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $230.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,353. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.