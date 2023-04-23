Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 141 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Robert Half International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Robert Half International by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Robert Half International by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.30. 1,145,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,893. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $114.89.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 31.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RHI. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

