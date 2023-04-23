Oakworth Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 27,800.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

HPQ stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,776,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,397. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

