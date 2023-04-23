Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $899,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mastercard by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,566,000 after acquiring an additional 696,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,310,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $372,728,000 after acquiring an additional 396,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $375.24. 3,537,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,827. The firm has a market cap of $357.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.34.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.85.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

