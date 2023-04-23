Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $304,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.0% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.17.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $74.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,591,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,997,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.99. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

