Oakworth Capital Inc. Decreases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.5% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,301,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 9,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,980,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

