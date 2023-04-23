O-I Glass, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.
O-I Glass Price Performance
Shares of NYSE OI opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in O-I Glass by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 251.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in O-I Glass by 120.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
