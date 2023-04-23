Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.60.

Northland Power Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$33.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$32.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.13.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. Northland Power had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of C$641.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$595.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.3203697 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

