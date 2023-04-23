Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.88 million, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Kemp purchased 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $29,997.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 387,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 65,817 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

