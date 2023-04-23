NFT (NFT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $115.20

NFT (NFT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. NFT has a market capitalization of $614,881.60 and approximately $115.20 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00028677 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020534 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018996 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001236 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,450.23 or 0.99979837 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, "NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01693562 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $29.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/."

