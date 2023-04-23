New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is Cannell & Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,891,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 377,856 shares during the period. New York Community Bancorp comprises 2.1% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 1.48% of New York Community Bancorp worth $59,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

NYCB opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

