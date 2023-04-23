Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Cut to $127.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $104.17 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $160,255.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,649 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

