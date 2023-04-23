Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $380.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $327.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.47. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 37.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Netflix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.