National Bank Financial Downgrades Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) to Underperform

National Bank Financial cut shares of Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ANRGF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Anaergia from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Anaergia from C$9.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Anaergia from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get Anaergia alerts:

Anaergia Price Performance

Shares of Anaergia stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. Anaergia has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $8.36.

Anaergia Company Profile

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.