MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.75.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37.

Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 734,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 98,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,649,000 after acquiring an additional 145,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 22,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

