Morpheus.Network (MNW) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $77.48 Million

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $77.48 million and approximately $352,040.35 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00005899 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is news.morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain.

Morpheus.Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.57313135 USD and is down -7.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $355,905.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

