Morgan Stanley Lowers Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $20.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.26.

RRC opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $997.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 57.62% and a net margin of 28.54%. Analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,920,000 after buying an additional 111,026 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in Range Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,347,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,646,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd lifted its stake in Range Resources by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,564,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,198,000 after acquiring an additional 306,036 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,514,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,823,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,584,000 after purchasing an additional 133,867 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

