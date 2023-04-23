Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FUN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.11.

Cedar Fair Trading Down 1.1 %

FUN opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $56.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $365.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.09 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 16.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 16.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,071,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair



Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

