Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Buys 918 Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,626 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.42. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 19.57%. Equities research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FGBI. DA Davidson dropped their target price on First Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $18.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Guaranty Bancshares from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director William K. Hood bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $56,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 769,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,630,552.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $81,260 in the last 90 days. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

