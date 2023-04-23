Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned about 0.13% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $14,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.12, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. Citigroup began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

