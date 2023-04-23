Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

MBRX opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing a pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

