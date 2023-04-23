Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance
MBRX opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing a pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.