Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) versus Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Financial Survey

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) and Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Metropolitan Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp 28.96% 10.95% 1.23% Metropolitan Bank 20.52% 17.40% 1.54%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Metropolitan Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mid Penn Bancorp and Metropolitan Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Mid Penn Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.32%. Metropolitan Bank has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Metropolitan Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Metropolitan Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp $189.26 million 1.96 $54.81 million $3.44 6.80 Metropolitan Bank $287.33 million 1.29 $59.28 million $5.84 5.81

Metropolitan Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Metropolitan Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid Penn Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include banking, financing, and planning to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

