MetisDAO (METIS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.97 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. MetisDAO has a market cap of $122.45 million and $2.97 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $27.51 or 0.00099685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00028738 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020424 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018894 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001248 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,601.22 or 1.00005544 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.10016701 USD and is up 2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,946,768.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.