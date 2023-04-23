Meter Governance Self Reported Market Cap Tops $54.69 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.30 or 0.00011958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $54.69 million and $219,281.82 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003605 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000727 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,783,460 coins and its circulating supply is 16,565,667 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

