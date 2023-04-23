MetaMUI (MMUI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $102,253.62

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $63.71 million and approximately $102,253.62 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

