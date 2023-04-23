MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) versus ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Critical Analysis

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

MeridianLink has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceNow has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MeridianLink and ServiceNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeridianLink 0.45% 0.99% 0.54% ServiceNow 4.49% 9.37% 3.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

68.5% of MeridianLink shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of ServiceNow shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of MeridianLink shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of ServiceNow shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MeridianLink and ServiceNow’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeridianLink $288.05 million 4.28 $1.29 million $0.01 1,527.00 ServiceNow $7.25 billion 13.31 $325.00 million $1.60 295.82

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than MeridianLink. ServiceNow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MeridianLink, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MeridianLink and ServiceNow, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeridianLink 2 1 2 0 2.00 ServiceNow 0 1 26 0 2.96

MeridianLink presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.51%. ServiceNow has a consensus target price of $529.28, indicating a potential upside of 11.82%. Given MeridianLink’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MeridianLink is more favorable than ServiceNow.

Summary

ServiceNow beats MeridianLink on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies. It also provides MeridianLink Engage, an end-to-end consumer lending, account, and card marketing automation solution; MeridianLink Mortgage, a SaaS cloud-based end-to-end loan origination software; MeridianLink Collect, a cloud-based debt collection software; and Mortgage Credit Link, a web-based order fulfillment hub. In addition, the company provides solutions, including end-to-end platform, loan origination system, mortgage loan origination system, deposit account opening, data and reporting, collections, and consulting and analysis. MeridianLink, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B. Luddy in June 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

