Mendota Financial Group LLC Takes $37,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. AJ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.53.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,317.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $100.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

