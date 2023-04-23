Mendota Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 12,125.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 455.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 116,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after buying an additional 38,705 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QDEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $91.00 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $110.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.55.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.36. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.50 million. On average, analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

